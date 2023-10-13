“We don’t wanna see this”

Travis Kelce was initially questionable to play during their Week 6 Thursday Night Football Game against the Denver Broncos due to a non-contact ankle injury. He acquired that injury after making a catch in last week’s Kansas City Chiefs game versus the Minnesota Vikings.

However, Kelce suited up for this primetime game and has been dominating as of halftime. Also in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium was Taylor Swift, who sat beside Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes. At one point, they were happy celebrating the tight end’s mastery over the Broncos.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were seen hugging over a Travis Kelce catch

Travis Kelce caught a pass with over four minutes left at halftime. As he makes his way up and gets a high five from Noah Gray, the camera pans to Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, merrily hugging. They’re just happy with Kelce’s first-half performance. SportsCenter’s Twitter account captured this moment.

After this sequence, one football fan commented:

Another Twitter user said:

Here are other reactions to Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes hugging after a Travis Kelce catch.

Even the All-Pro tight end’s fantasy football owners would be satisfied because he had eight receptions for 121 yards after three quarters.

It’s easily his best game this season because he had 26, 69, 60, and 67 yards in his first four games in 2023. Kelce missed the Kansas City Chiefs’ season-opener against the Detroit Lions due to a hyperextended knee.

Taylor Swift started attending Chiefs games in Week 3 when the team hosted the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead. She also attended Kansas City’s Week 4 Sunday Night Football Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Chiefs won both games as part of their four-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Brittany Mahomes has known her husband, two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes, since high school. He proposed to her in September 2020 at Arrowhead. They married two years later and now have two children: Sterling Skye and Patrick “Bronze” III.

But contrary to the last comment above, she has her achievements. She played professional soccer in Europe and is a part-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League squad Kansas City Current. Brittany is also a licensed physical trainer.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs dominating the Broncos

Barring any resistance from the Denver Broncos, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs could win their 16th straight game against their AFC West rivals.

According to The Football Database, the Broncos last defeated the Chiefs on September 17, 2015. Bradley Roby’s fumble return for a touchdown sealed that game, 31-24.

As of the third quarter of their 2023 Week 6 encounter, the Chiefs are leading 16-0. They have limited Russell Wilson to nine completions for 57 yards and two interceptions. Conversely, Mahomes has 23 completions for 230 yards and a touchdown in the first 45 minutes of action.