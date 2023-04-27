Aaron Rodgers was officially introduced as the quarterback for the New York Jets on Wednesday, as the team hosted a press conference with the quarterback and the New York media were able to talk to him.

With everybody happy to see him with the new team, the veteran quarterback was asked how his relationship with now-backup quarterback Zach Wilson was going to be. This is a relevant question, as Wilson famously said a while ago that "he would make hell out of a veteran quarterback's life".

The former Green Bay Packers superstar smiled and delivered a quote for the ages in response, saying "he’s going to make my life hell in practice, and I’m going to make his life heaven off the field".

For NFL fans, this could mean plenty of different things.

If you're wondering why there are psychedelics in the title, let's not forget that Aaron Rodgers is very open about how he loves to explore the human mind. For example, days before the trade, he hosted a retreat in Costa Rica together with Mortal Kombat actor Mehcad Brooks and the group made use of ayahuasca.

"To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is self-love. That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self-love that then I’m able to truly, unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?”

Jets, Packers, Aaron Rodgers: What's next after the trade is consumed?

For Packers fans, the Jordan Love era is about to start, and they should be excited based on what he showed in 2022.

For Jets fans, the team could be considered a contender for the division and the conference from now on.

It's been a long time since New York has been in the playoffs and trading for Rodgers should make things way easier. The Jets have a very good young team that needs a competent quarterback to make things happen. They now have one of the best in the history of the league.

