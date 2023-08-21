The Indianapolis Colts have now agreed to trade star running back Jonathan Taylor in a move that will now shake the NFL to its foundation. After Colts owner Jim Irsay stated weeks ago that the team wouldn't trade Taylor, it now appears they have had a change of heart.

After talks over a new contract stalled spectacularly, Taylor asked to be traded but his proposal was rejected by the Colts. Now, they have agreed, and the hunt is on to find a suitable trade partner for Jonathan Taylor.

Of course, NFL fans have been left stunned by the news, with many not believing that Indianapolis could trade away its best player.

Fans shocked as Colts agree to trade Jonathan Taylor

With the current running back market diving off a cliff of late, it will be interesting to see which teams are willing to stump up whatever the Colts are asking.

But for NFL fans, the move is unthinkable, with one fan calling it chaos.

"Right before fantasy football draft season this is CHAOS."

Other NFL fans gave their thoughts on the Colts giving Taylor permission to seek a trade.

The Colts agreeing to trade Jonathan Taylor is an idea that will take some time to wrap your head around. One of the best backs in the league couldn't get a new contract, and now it has come to this. It's ugly.

Where could Jonathan Taylor land?

One part of the equation is done, now for the next part...just who will and could trade for Taylor.

Now, we know the current running back market has nosedived off a cliff, which is likely the main reason Taylor was granted permission to seek a trade. So who could go after the star running back?

Ultimately it will depend on what compensation the Colts want and given how not many teams want to pay a running back $10 million APY, the list is likely small.

Will it be a team in Super Bowl contention? It seems unlikely, as the capital that a team would have to give up would be huge.

Or could it be a team lower on the totem pole that is looking to make a splash and give a significant boost to its offense?

All of these questions will be answered soon enough, and we will get an indication whether the running back market will be reset and exactly what teams think of Jonathan Taylor.

