A Redditor shared how running back Jonathan Taylor refuted claims that he suffered a back injury.

The 2021 rushing yards leader tweeted:

“1.) Never had a back pain”

“2.) Never reported back pain”

“Not sure who “sources” are, but find new ones 🤔”

Taylor’s statement led another Redditor to comment:

“This is not going to end well for somebody”

Another football fan shared:

“I think all parties come out worse in the long run including the team that trades for him”

Here are other views regarding Jonathan Taylor setting the record straight.

The last comment brought in Colts beat writer Mike Chappell, one of the media men who reported about Taylor’s “back injury.”

Chappell has been covering the Colts since 1984. The current reporter for FOX59/CBS4 Sports tweeted:

“Breaking: Colts considering placing Jonathan Taylor on non-football injury list (NFI), per source. He suffered some type of back injury while working out on own in Arizona. Also still rehabbing from January ankle surgery. Currently on PUP.”

Meanwhile, ESPN NFL reporter Stephen Holder also tweeted:

“Source to ESPN: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor reported to training camp complaining of back pain that was deemed to be from a pre-existing issue. The team is now considering placing him on the non-football injury list, which could result in his not being paid for the regular season.”

Reporters of their caliber might have gotten the lead about Taylor’s “back injury” from someone inside the Colts’ camp. But with Taylor refuting the report, the two sides are falling further apart.

Earlier in the offseason, the former Wisconsin standout didn’t mind playing the 2023 season without a definite contract extension. But the mood changed as months passed, especially after the running back market unfolded.

Why is the claim about Jonathan Taylor’s back injury substantial?

The relationship between Taylor and the Colts devolved, leading the All-Pro running back to demand a trade.

However, Colts owner Jim Irsay declared they wouldn’t honor Taylor’s request. Here’s MMQB’s Albert Breer’s statement of what Irsay said.

If Taylor’s back isn’t injured, he is still returning from the ankle injury that limited him to 11 games last season. Therefore, the Colts can still use that fact to place him on the non-football illness list.

Once he’s there, the Colts must activate Jonathan Taylor to gain access to his 2023 base salary worth $4.3 million. Otherwise, his salary is forfeited.

But the Colts might be on the market for another running back with Taylor’s situation still in limbo. They need reinforcement after Zack Moss broke his arm.