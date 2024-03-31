Jason Kelce may now be retired, but that has not stopped him from receiving adoration in Philadelphia.

On Saturday, the former center and fellow Eagles retiree Fletcher Cox took to Citizens Bank Park to throw the ceremonial first pitch of the Phillies' game against the Atlanta Braves:

Some fans called it an improvement over Travis Kelce's first pitch for last season's Seattle Mariners-Cleveland Guardians game:

After the pitch, Kelce even signed Bryce Harper's cleats:

Jason Kelce chats with NBC Sports Philadelphia crew during Phillies-Braves game

After Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox threw their baseballs, it was time for them to sit down with NBC Sports Philadelphia's broadcast crew. Speaking about his pitch, the former said about his arm issue:

"It is. It's been bothering me all the time, but we got some warm-up out there."

But in all certainty, it went better than the time he and Travis did the same for the Guardians, thanks to a certain fellow Philadelphia sports legend:

"Well, the bar was nice and low, until I got a text from (former Phillies manager) Charlie Manuel yesterday. Apparently he did the first pitch yesterday and he said, 'I'm 80 years old. I had a strike, no pressure.'"

He also expressed gratitude for spending his entire professional football career in the City of Brotherly Love:

"I certainly appreciate it. It's hard to play in this city and not let it engulf here. I mean, it's so much passion, so much energy everywhere you go... You got to have a thick skin, and you got to show that you care, that you want it, and the fans will embrace you more than anything. That's what they want."

With Jason Kelce gone, who will step up to replace him as Eagles offensive leader?

While Brandon Graham has slotted nicely into the defensive leadership that Fletcher Cox had, Kelce's departure leaves an obvious glaring hole on the other side of the ball. Speaking at the annual meeting, general manager Howie Roseman identified a few natural successors:

"(Left guard) Landon (Dickerson) has tremendous leadership capabilities. Obviously, (right tackle) Lane (Johnson) is the leader of the offensive line with Jason not there. (Left tackle) Jordan has grown tremendously as a leader. We expect him to be tremendous. (New starting center) Cam (Jurgens) was a captain at Nebraska."

Lane Johnson is now the most experienced player on the offensive line, set to play his 12th season.