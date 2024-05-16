The New England Patriots are invoking the Hollywood of past times with their 2024 schedule release.

Inspired by the 1997 psychological drama film "Good Will Hunting" starring Matt Damon, Stellan Skarsgard, and Robin Williams, the video features new head coach Jerod Mayo and former wide receiver Julian Edelman as they figure out the team's schedule. Former tight end Rob Gronkowski, owner Robert Kraft, and executive Ernie Adams also appear:

Fans immediately heaped praise on the video and the concept behind it:

More of the praise can be seen below:

"Gronk as Ben Affleck is some of the best casting in history," one said.

"The dedication is unmatched. Excited to retake the afc east !!!!" another fan praised.

A look at the Patriots’ 2024 schedule

The Patriots schedule begins on the road - a visit to a fellow last-placer in the Cincinnati Bengals. After that, there is a home stand against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Patriots then go on the road for two straight games against the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers. That is counterbalanced by consecutive home stands against the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans.

They then fly to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars before returning to Foxboro to host the Jets.

Next is a second back-to-back trip against the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears. Home games against the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts flank a visit to the Dolphins before the bye week.

The Patriots begin the last stretch of play with a visit to the Arizona Cardinals. The head-to-head with the Buffalo Bills flanks a date with the Los Angeles Chargers to conclude the regular season.

Given their poor performance in 2023-24, it is unsurprising that they have only one primetime game - at the Jets on a Thursday night. Of their announced Sunday games, only three are outside the 1 PM slot: at the 49ers, vs. the Jaguars, and at the Cardinals.