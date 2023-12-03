The New England Patriots are in the middle of a historic rut and the fans are making their displeasure known. The team is 2-9, all set to finish the season with a losing record for the second straight season, which hasn't happened to the franchise since 1994.

The Patriots faithful, who saw the franchise win six Super Bowls in 18 years, aren't too excited about the current crop of players. The stands at Gillette Stadium were noticeably empty during their game against the Los Angeles Chargers, a rare sight at a Patriots home game.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tickets were available even on Saturday despite being priced as low as $25.

Expand Tweet

Patriots fans on social had no problem admitting that they weren't interested in attending the game against the Chargers even if they were given free tickets. Rival fans also poked fun at the Patriots faithful for giving up on their team with six games left in the season:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet