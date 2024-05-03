Kirk Cousins' situation with the Atlanta Falcons has changed dramatically during the 2024 NFL Draft. The quarterback had recently signed a four-year deal worth $180 million. But a month later, his team decided to spend the 8th overall pick on Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., which was dubbed "the worst pick in the draft" by a large number of fans.

Cousins has over $100 million guaranteed in his deal and a full no-trade clause, which means that, if he wants to, he'll probably spend the full length of his deal with the team, no matter how much the Falcons invested on a new quarterback or whatever the pressure is for them to discover whether Penix has a good future or not.

Still, NFL fans weren't concerned about what Atlanta will do in the upcoming years when their social media accounts posted a video of Kirk Cousins throwing the football during the initial offseason workouts, poking fun at the veteran quarterback:

Some other fans, though, were excited to see the Falcons with a good quarterback after such a long time:

Take it from someone who’s watched every snap of Kirk’s career. One of the best pure passer of the football you’ll ever see, wrote one

"I’m looking forward to a preseason where we don’t see a poorly thrown ball followed by 100 people replying, “Who threw that?”", said another one

"It’ll be nice when he’s able to plant his right foot and drive the ball. Plenty of time until the season", said a third one

Why is Kirk Cousins under threat in the Atlanta Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons made what was easily the most bizarre pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, with the team using the 8th overall pick on quarterback Michael Penix Jr</a>. from Washington. Not only Penix is a reach at this point, but the Falcons just gave Kirk Cousins a four-year contract that lasts the same as Penix's rookie contract.

The Washington prospect had a great collegiate career, but he has had a fair share of issues in the past. He's already 24, had torn ACLs on both his knees, and will be 28 at the end of his first contract, hinting at Falcons' potentially unnecessary gamble on the quarterback.