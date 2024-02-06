New Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was hired by the team this offseason. He is looking forward to working with starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

Dorsey was fired by the Bills as their offensive coordinator after their season ended. He was replaced by Alex Van Pelt, who the Browns agreed to part ways with after spending four seasons with the team.

Dorsey was introduced as the team's offenive coordinator on Monday with a press conferece. While speaking to the media, Dorsey praised Watson, calling him a premiere quarterback and a quality human being.

“I’m extremely excited to work with this offense, especially Deshaun and him being one of the top quarterbacks in this league, the opportunity to really go out there this season and help him prove that he really is that — a top quarterback in this league that can operate and help us win a bunch of football games. So, I’m super excited about that opportunity and really looking forward to this challenge.”

“He’s one of the premier quarterbacks in this league and from everything I’ve heard about a really quality human being so I’m really excited about that opportunity.”

Watson had many sexual assault allegations from 20+ woman in 2021, which resulted in an 11-game suspension. His reputation was never the same.

NFL fans react to Ken Dorsey's praise of Deshaun Watson

After hearing Ken Dorsey praise Deshaun Watson, NFL fans on social media were disgusted with his word. Some think he praised Watson because he has to, while others strongly disagree with his take on Watson.

Here's how fans reacted to the recent comments:

Deshaun Watson needs to have a better season in 2024 for the Cleveland Browns

Regardless of his allegations, Deshaun Watson needs to have a good season in 2024.

The Browns gave up their first-round draft picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024 to acquire him. They also sent their third-round pick in 2023 and fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2024 to the Houston Texans in the trade. Cleveland gave up an arm and a leg for a guy who would possibly not see the field due to his ongoing allegations. They also gave him the biggest fully guaranteed contract in NFL history.

Watson was suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season due to his ongoing allegations. In the past two seasons, he's only played a total of 12 games, going 8-4 as the Browns' starting quarterback.

Watson has yet to appear for the Browns to the postseason in his first two seasons with the franchise.