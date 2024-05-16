  • NFL
  • NFL fans praise the Chargers as team roasts Harrison Butker in 2024 schedule release video - "This is ELITE level trolling"

NFL fans praise the Chargers as team roasts Harrison Butker in 2024 schedule release video - "This is ELITE level trolling"

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 16, 2024 01:46 GMT
Harrison Butker in the Los Angeles Chargers
Harrison Butker in the Los Angeles Chargers' release video

The Los Angeles Chargers have been famous lately for putting out some of the NFL's most bizarre and creative schedule release videos.

For the past two seasons, they had leaned into anime, with references to smash hits like One Piece, Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer. But for 2024, they went a different direction - the EA video game The Sims:

Towards the end of the video, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is shown cooking pizza and arranging flowers - a reference to these widely-derided comments that he made while speaking at the commencement exercises of Benedictine College:

"I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.
"(My wife Isabelle) embraced one of the most important titles of all: Homemaker."

The roast drew praise from fans:

More of the praise can be seen below:

"This one was great," one said.
"That's pretty perfect," another said.
"Wild but well deserved," yet another said.

