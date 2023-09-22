Christian McCaffrey showed why he is considered one of the best players in the NFL. Even in a season where running backs' worths has been constantly devalued, the 49ers rusher has stood tall. Against the New York Giants in the first half, he sored a touchdown that made it 12 consecutive games with a touchdown.

That level of consistency is what makes him so dangerous beyond all the statistics and numbers. And football fans cannot get enough of him. They took to social media to appreciate his contributions.

Christian McCaffrey is a fan favorite

Fans wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Christian McCaffrey is not just one of the best running backs in the game, but one of the best players overall. Here are some of the best responses.

Christian McCaffrey's value to the 49ers

Christian McCaffrey's statistics could be discussed to show he is a great player. His influence in the locker room could be too. But what is perhaps his biggest achievement is he has given the space for a young quarterback like Brock Purdy to shine.

His consistency in the run game ensures that space often opens up in the secondary on the pass plays because they are tracking a possible run by him. Play actions calls work well and the offense keeps running as a machine. This is not to say that Brock Purdy has nothing to be proud of himself. Rather it is an acknowledgement how important running backs remain even today.

To compare, last season Tom Brady threw for more than 4,500 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Yet, he finished with a 8-9 losing record in regular season and went out to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round. One of the biggest reasons for that was a weak running game. It meant he could run disguised plays effectively as the defense never fell for the bait.

The game intelligence of Christian McCaffrey and his consistent output has taken what was a good team before his arrival and made it into a great team. After today's Thursday Night Football game against the New York Giants, they are now 3-0.

Next up for them are the Arizona Cardinals without Kyler Murray, the Dallas Cowboys without Trevon Diggs and the Cleveland Browns without Nick Chubb. The San Francisco 49ers are a scary proposition and could end up with a 6-0 record easily. In an NFC that is not as strong as the AFC, they could easily end the year with best regular season record.