Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin received great news this morning. After collapsing on January 2, following a tackle on Tee Higgins, Hamlin has been cleared for all NFL activities and can return to the team.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane announced the news to local reporters:

"Damar has seen three additional specialists, and they're all in agreement. It's not 2-1 or anything like that. They're all in lockstep that he's cleared to resume football activity just like anyone else who is coming off an injury. He's here. He's fully cleared. And he's in a great headspace to come back and make his return."

While the news of Hamlin being cleared to return to football activities is amazing, some fans questioned whether or not it was a good idea. Some even compared it to Tua Tagovailoa's concussions, where people urged Tua to stop playing football.

Here's how some fans reacted to the news of Hamlin's return:

Damar Hamlin is set to enter his third season in the NFL

Damar Hamlin Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills

Damar Hamlin collapsed on the football field 106 days ago, and today, he has been cleared to resume his NFL career.

He was the Buffalo Bills' sixth-round pick in 2021 out of Pittsburgh and became a big part of their defense this past season. He only recorded two tackles as a rookie but took over as the team's starting safety in 2022.

He recorded 91 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two pass deflections this past season, starting in 13 games.

The Bills will get him back this season and will be alongside safety Jordan Poyer.

His return will be heralded by a lot of happiness and relief in the Bills franchise, and hopefully he can have a great season to mark it.

