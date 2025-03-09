Aaron Jones faced speculation about his future after a stellar 2024 season, which saw him rush for a career-high 1,138 yards. But he has now made up his mind: he’s staying put.

On Sunday, the former rushing touchdowns leader signed a two-year, $20 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings, including $13 million guaranteed:

Reaction to the deal was mixed.

"Massive overpay for 30 year old RB that has an injury history," one said.

"Mixed feelings. (Seemed) to start 24 strong, but lost some confidence after some fumbles. Hoping this works out though," another commented.

Below are more fan reactions:

"Yuck. Way too much $," one said.

"Holy s**t! Good for Jones," another marveled.

"Deserved but he gotta stay healthy thats his biggest flaw," another added.

The re-signing resolves a key free-agency question for the Vikings, who recently confirmed they would move on from Sam Darnold by declining to franchise tag him.

How Aaron Jones' Vikings extension affects the running back market

Before Aaron Jones' return to Minneapolis was announced, multiple teams had expressed interest in him.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had been searching for a successor to Najee Harris, a multiple-time 1,000-yard rusher whose fifth-year option they declined in 2024. USA Today’s Curt Popejoy had floated Jones as a potential addition, along with his teammate Sam Darnold.

But with Aaron Jones now unavailable, Jaylen Warren appears increasingly likely to take over the lead back role.

Elsewhere in the AFC, the Denver Broncos have been eyeing a replacement for Javonte Williams, who has largely failed to meet expectations since being drafted early in the second round. ESPN’s Aaron Schatz previously wrote about a potential Jones-Broncos connection:

"The lesson of Saquon Barkley's and Derrick Henry's success in 2024 is running backs need good offensive lines to thrive. Well, Denver has that offensive line, but now it needs the running back... Enter Jones. He was above average in NFL Next Gen Stats' rushing yards over expectation metric."

Sunday's news significantly alters the situation. Coach Sean Payton now has three options: promote an in-house running back (Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime or Tyler Badie), draft a new one or pursue a remaining free agent.

One of those free agents is Rico Dowdle, who surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the first time as a Dallas Cowboy in 2024.

The new league year begins Wednesday.

