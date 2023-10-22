Fans have been calling for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to be fired. Despite the success he has had in the past, New England's recent struggles have made the fan base irate.

Sunday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick came to terms on a new multi-year contract extension, which is reportedly quite lucrative. They did so without any fans or news outlets discovering it.

New England Patriots fans were shocked by this news. As it circulated on social media on Sunday morning, fans were critical of the organization. Many declared the Patriots may have signed Bill Belichick, but they won't win without Tom Brady.

Patriots fans who hoped Belichick would be fired this season are upset the head coach will be around for the foreseeable future. There's no doubt fans will be anxiously awaiting for details about this contract extension.

Here are some reactions to Belichick's contract extension:

Bill Belichick's record without Tom Brady

Bill Belichick didn't have the most impressive coaching career when he was hired by the New England Patriots. From 1991 until 1995, he oversaw a 36-44 record with the Cleveland Browns. Patriots owner Robert Kraft hired Belichick as the head coach and general manager of the team in 2000.

Belichick drafted one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play, Tom Brady, with whom he created a dynasty in the NFL, winning six Super Bowl titles.

During their 21 NFL seasons together in New England, the quarterback and the head coach had a 219-64 record. That impressive record led to the tremendous success the two experienced.

Since Brady left ahead of the 2020 NFL season, Belichick and the Patriots have noticeably struggled. Belichick's head coaching record without Brady is 80-92.

Brady, on the other hand, won his seventh Super Bowl title in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also led the Bucs to three consecutive playoff runs during his tenure. Belichick and the Patriots have played in just one playoff game in 2021 since Brady's departure.