Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns seem to have an evident breakup waiting. The star defensive end requested a trade publicly from the team in February, and with the 2025 NFL Draft two months away, the Browns still have no plans to move on from Garrett.

The defensive end presented the desire to win championships as his reason for wanting a change of scenery and requesting a trade.

While Garrett wants out of Cleveland, general manager Andrew Berry and the rest of the team do not want to move on from the star. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday in Indianapolis, Berry said that the team's stance on Garrett hasn't changed and that they aren't interested in moving on from him.

Underdog NFL posted this on X:

"GM Andrew Berry on potential Myles Garrett trade:

"Our stance really has not changed. We're not interested in moving him."

After hearing about Berry's stance on the Garrett situation, fans weren't buying his view. Fans pointed out how the Browns are trying to hold Garrett hostage by not trading him and receiving more in value for him from other teams.

Fans still think Garrett will be traded, despite Berry's comments. Here's how they reacted to Berry's stance on Garrett:

"The Browns are trying to hold onto the little leverage that they have. Myles Garrett will definitely be trade this offseason. It would be crazy for the Browns not to," a fan said.

"They’re obviously trading him. This is a game of chess," a fan replied.

"this is what is said every single time we go through this, he’s going to get traded a couple of weeks into the offseason," a fan responded.

Other fans feel bad for his situation with the Browns seemingly not cooperating with other teams to trade him.

"Poor guy is stuck with a poverty franchise," a fan said.

"When will these gms learn you can’t force players to play anywhere they don’t wanna be," a fan replied.

An NFC East team is rumored to have real interest in acquiring Myles Garrett

Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

With Myles Garrett publicly asking to be traded, many teams are expected to be in play for him. Two teams rumored to be intetested in him currently are the Washington Commanders the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles are supposed to be aggressive in their pursuit as they are expected to lose edge rusher Josh Sweat in free agency. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler also said, as per an X post, that the Eagles will do whatever it takes to keep Garrett away from going to the Commanders.

"ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says teams view the Eagles as a ‘real threat’ to acquire Myles Garrett this offseason with Josh Sweat likely to move on. Eagles reportedly do not want to see Garrett go to the Commanders and would step in to prevent that deal from happening."

If the Browns do trade Garrett, they are expected to receive a large return in draft picks/players. Some think the Browns could possibly get up to three first-round picks for him.

Garrett was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the 2023 season and is a six-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro.

Who do you think Myles Garrett will get traded to?

