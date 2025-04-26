Many observers believe that Will Johnson would have been a top-round pick without injuries, but the reality was that he fell to the 47th spot before the Cardinals finally selected him. He has been a difference maker in college and won the 2024 National Championship with Michigan and was the defensive MVP in that game.

Ad

He was an All-American in both 2023 and 2024, but health issues limited his time on the field in 2025. That seems to have been the overriding concern with teams as they overshadowed his achievements on the turf. It also caused fans on the internet to worry about how bad his injuries might be if he fell that far. They took to X/Twitter to express their concerns, and here are some of the reactions.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many other commenters mentioned that this could be the steal of the draft if Will Johnson can leave his health concerns behind him, given his undeniable playing talent. Here are some more posts from the social media platform.

"Unless his injury is potential career ending, he is the steal of the draft. Top 5-10 player in the draft if healthy." - noted one.

Ad

"If he gets healthy, steal of the draft." - added another.

"The cards are cooking sheesh" - said a third.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rit Nanda Rit Nanda is a sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience. A PhD holder, he is passionate about a host of sports, including NFL, CFL, Rugby Union, Rugby League, and Soccer. He lives and breathes the Green Bay Packers, St Helens RFC, Harlequins, and Liverpool.



Rit’s all-time favorite NFL players are Packers’ very own Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Lowe. Vince Lombardi, after whom the Super Bowl trophy is named is his favorite coach. If he ever got his hands on a time machine, he would want to witness the Packers win Super Bowl I, and unsurprisingly, his most favorite Super Bowl is the XLV edition when the Packers beat the Pittsburg Steelers 31-25 to lift the trophy.



Rit’s strengths are statistical analysis and historical deep dives, where he uses the learnings from his PhD to conduct thorough research. He verifies facts via multiple sources to maintain accuracy, and believes in being objective in his articles by adding stats wherever possible.



When not writing professionally, Rit spends time in creative writing, reading and travelling. Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.