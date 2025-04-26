  • home icon
  NFL fans react to Cardinals drafting Will Johnson with no. 47th pick - "That knee has to be fu**ed for him drop this far"

NFL fans react to Cardinals drafting Will Johnson with no. 47th pick - "That knee has to be fu**ed for him drop this far"

By Rit Nanda
Modified Apr 26, 2025 00:49 GMT
NFL: NFL Draft Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react to Cardinals drafting Will Johnson with no. 47th pick - Source: Imagn

Many observers believe that Will Johnson would have been a top-round pick without injuries, but the reality was that he fell to the 47th spot before the Cardinals finally selected him. He has been a difference maker in college and won the 2024 National Championship with Michigan and was the defensive MVP in that game.

He was an All-American in both 2023 and 2024, but health issues limited his time on the field in 2025. That seems to have been the overriding concern with teams as they overshadowed his achievements on the turf. It also caused fans on the internet to worry about how bad his injuries might be if he fell that far. They took to X/Twitter to express their concerns, and here are some of the reactions.

Many other commenters mentioned that this could be the steal of the draft if Will Johnson can leave his health concerns behind him, given his undeniable playing talent. Here are some more posts from the social media platform.

"Unless his injury is potential career ending, he is the steal of the draft. Top 5-10 player in the draft if healthy." - noted one.
"If he gets healthy, steal of the draft." - added another.
"The cards are cooking sheesh" - said a third.
Edited by Rit Nanda
