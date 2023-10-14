It's going to be almost a week since the Dallas Cowboys lost at the San Francisco 49ers, yet the fallout from that defeat lingers.

On Friday, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said that he's the most frustrated he has ever been after seeing his team get routed in Santa Clara:

"I mean, I didn't go the best route to get my end result. But at the end of the day, I do have a job to do. And I want to contribute to this team, so I do everything in my power week in and week out to do that. Going forward, there's a better way to go about it."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He later revealed that his quarterback Dak Prescott had approached him to say:

“If you have a problem with anything, just come up to me, and we’ll talk about it.”

Prescott himself was later briefed on the situation:

"CeeDee is a guy that I’ll never lose confidence in and trust who he is and understand why he’s frustrated. But at the end of the day, he’s a leader. It’s about him leading other guys and picking other guys up and him just trying to make sure we’re all pushing our best.

"That’s where the frustration, we have to remove that. And he will. He’s a young player that’s growing by the day, and he’ll only get better."

Expand Tweet

However, fans are no exactly buying into CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott's optimism about their situation.

They went to X (formerly called Twitter) to claim that their offensive struggles would eventually be too much, with one even drawing comparisons with Dez Bryant. One tweeted:

"Another Dez Bryant situation when he's forcing the ball to said receiver"

Here are some of the other reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Every time Dez Bryant has criticized the Cowboys offense in the Dak Prescott era

With Dak Prescott under center, the Dallas Cowboys continue to be one of the most frustrating teams in the NFL - magnificent wins interspersed with dismal losses.

That has attracted the ire of former wideout Dez Bryant, who was mentioned in one of those tweets. After the loss at the San Francisco 49ers, he said:

Expand Tweet

However, that was not his only gripe of 2023. After the Cowboys suffered a brutal 28-16 loss in Week 3 at the blatantly tanking Arizona Cardinals, he said:

Expand Tweet

However, Bryant's frustrations can be traced as far back as 2018. During the offseason, owner/general manager Jerry Jones blamed him for the Cowboys' 2017 postseason absence, leading to his release:

"I think that was tough last year with Dez Bryant in his ear."

Obviously, the wideout did not take it well:

Dez Bryant's tweet criticizing his former team's offense