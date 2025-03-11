The Los Angeles Chargers did not make any splash signings on the first day of free agency. However, they signed running back Najee Harris to a one-year deal worth up to $9.25 million.

Harris was a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021 who did not have his fifth-year option activated by the franchise. He reached the 1,000-yard mark in all of his four NFL seasons, but he has just 28 touchdowns and an average of 3.9 yards per carry during this period.

NFL fans reacted to the Chargers signing Najee Harris with mixed feelings. Some did not believe this would improve Los Angeles' running game, while others were excited to see the pair of Harris and quarterback Justin Herbert in action together.

"Yeeeek. We know Harbaugh loves to run the ball, but you better hope Najee’s yards-per-carry can go up behind a better offensive line," one fan wrote.

"This isn’t an upgrade over Dobbins", another fan said.

By moving on with Harris, it's likely that Los Angeles won't re-sign J.K. Dobbins, who led their backfield in 2024. Dobbins had a better season than Harris, with 4.6 yards per carry and nine touchdowns in 13 total games.

Chargers sign Najee Harris and Donte Jackson on the first day of free agency

The other signing from Jim Harbaugh's team was cornerback Donte Jackson, who, like Harris, spent the 2024 season with the Steelers. He was drafted by the Carolina Panthers, but moved to Pittsburgh in the Diontae Johnson trade.

Most of the moves made by Los Angeles on the first day were related to contract extensions and re-signings. So far, Bradley Bozeman, Khalil Mack, Teair Tart, J.K. Scott and Elijah Molden have all signed new deals to remain with the team.

But there were also losses, as defensive tackle Poona Ford signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver Joshua Palmer moved to the Buffalo Bills. The Chargers are still one of the teams with the most cap space available in 2025.

