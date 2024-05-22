CJ Stroud is, without a doubt, one of the greatest revelations in NFL history. The second overall pick of 2023 turned the Houston Texans from the worst team in the AFC South to the best, taking them as far as the Divisional Round.

Now with a full season's worth of experience, he has looked to continue this wave of momentum and give the franchise its first conference title game appearance or, even better, a Super Bowl berth.

He showed this determination by throwing a no-look pass to Robert Woods during OTA's on Tuesday:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Not everyone was impressed, though, with one fan reacting:

"7-10 season incoming"

Another chimed in:

"CJ Stroud is absolutely sick"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More reactions followed, albeit sarcastic ones:

"Best pass in history omg", one fan said.

"Learning from mahomes I see, W Stroud", another wondered.

"And it’s picked off by Kenny Moore", another's mockery went.

Dan Orlovsky expounds on why CJ Stroud was a success in rookie season

One has to be wondering how CJ Stroud succeeded where Bryce Young, the man picked before him, failed. Both were highly touted quarterbacks who had stellar campaigns in college, but at the pro level, they took diverging paths.

As mentioned before, Stroud won a division title and playoff game. Young, meanwhile, struggled at the Carolina Panthers, who finished a league-worst 1-15.

On The Pat McAfee Show, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky attributed the same to the coaching style the former Buckeye received:

"C.J. (Stroud) had that year in part, at least in my belief, because of the way (head coach) Ryan Day coaches those quarterbacks at Ohio State. They huddle, they have long play calls, C.J.'s got to make sure that there's different levels to his communication within the huddle."

This is not the first time Day has received praise for Stroud's development on The Pat McAfee Show. The quarterback himself called Day a "world-renowned offensive coordinator" in January:

"You have to know everything. I even had more responsibilities in college than I do now in this offense, in this scheme."

Tight end Dalton Schultz, meanwhile, said:

“He’s definitely gotten more comfortable. He’s kind of taken that next step of being a verbal guy and a verbal leader that quarterbacks in the league have to be.”

The next OTA's are scheduled for May 23. They continue all the way through June 6. A mandatory minicamp from June 11 to 13 ends spring practice.