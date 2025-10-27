"MVP candidacy died in Denver": NFL fans react as Dak Prescott gets benched for Joe Milton after struggling in Cowboys' humiliating loss to Broncos

Dak Prescott was embarrassingly bad on Sunday afternoon, and fans would not let him forget it.
At the Denver Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was intercepted twice and failed to throw a touchdown during a 44-24 loss. That led him to be benched for sophomore back-up Joe Milton, who managed to find Jalen Tolbert for a score in the fourth quarter.
And much mockery ensued in the aftermath:
"They benched Dak so he don't throw more INT's and hurt his numbers LOL," one posited.
"No chance at mvp he’s so overrated," another snickered.
"The MVP chants stopped once he played a good defense," another claimed.
Not a single one of the Cowboys' offensive weapons reached 80 scrimmage yards, let alone 100. Wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens came the closest, each breaching 70 on seven catches. Running back Javonte Williams carried the ball 13 times for 41 yards and two touchdowns.
For the Broncos, Bo Nix had a big night, completing 19 of 29 attempts for four touchdowns against an interception. Half of those scores went to Troy Franklin, while RJ Harvey added two touchdowns on the ground.
Dak Prescott ”frustrated” at Cowboys’ loss at Broncos
After the game, Dak Prescott took the stand to address his thoughts. He had many words for it, none of them positive:
"Yeah, I'm surprised. Frustrated as well — frustrating. What we've been doing, what we're capable of doing, didn't really ever get going. We've got to be better in everything that we do."
Being better, for him, starts with finding an identity on both sides of the ball, which he admitted was “up-and-down” and “inconsistent” "right now" - something that no one should accept:
"Nobody in that locker room should be proud, on any side of the ball, or coaches. We've got to be better. We've got to find a way to be consistent, whether it's at home or on the road."
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer expressed similar sentiments - that none of them "coached or played well enough":
"We'll look at it. And we've got an extra day this week to get ready for Arizona, and that's what we're gonna do."
Kickoff for that game against the Cardinals is at 7:15 pm CT on ESPN/ABC on Monday.
