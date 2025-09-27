  • home icon
  • “Suspend him for entire season”, “Soft league”: NFL fans react as Eagles' Jalen Carter gets $11,593 fine for taunting after FG block vs. Rams

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 27, 2025 23:08 GMT
NFL: SEP 14 Eagles at Chiefs - Source: Getty
Jalen Carter is fined again - Source: Getty

Jalen Carter is attracting controversy again. On Saturday, the NFL announced that the Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle had been fined $11,593 for taunting the Los Angeles Rams' bench after blocking a field goal attempt in the fourth quarter, which drew a 15-yard penalty:

Reaction to it, however, was more mixed than with the last fine:

"Leave my thug alone," one demanded.
"Good move by NFL," another commended.
"NFL just robbing its players is pretty crazy," another wondered.

The development comes after Carter was ejected from the Kickoff Game against the Dallas Cowboys without playing a snap for spitting on quarterback Dak Prescott. He was fined $57,222, the equivalent of his weekly salary.

After the game, he apologized:

"It was a mistake that happened on my side, and it just won't happen again. I feel bad for just my teammates and the fans out there. I'm doing it for them. I'm doing it for my family also but the fans, they show the most love."
Ndamukong Suh offers words of wisdom to Jalen Carter after controversial start to 2025 season

There is no denying what Jalen Carter can bring to and do on the field. He is a 6'3", 314-lb. specimen who can excel as both a run-stopper and a pass-rusher. However, his antics, both on- and off-field, can threaten and have threatened to overshadow his talents, and he will eventually need someone to rein him in before it is too late.

Enter Ndamukong Suh, who played for the Eagles in 2022 in what would turn out to be his final season in the league. On an episode of Chris Long's Green Light podcast last week, the former defensive tackle said about what he would do at "Spitgate":

“My heart of hearts would have been, take that one on the chin, but then two or three series later go ahead, clean hit, put that elbow right into his (Prescott) ribs then get up off of him, push on his chest and say, ‘Do you really want to start this smoke?’ But that’s how you’re being creative about it and staying within the white lines and rules.”
He continued:

“That’s where you gotta teach a young guy like that to not react right away and that’s how you really get them back where it truthfully hurts… And I think that’s just maturity.”

Carter and the Eagles' next game will be tomorrow at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on Fox.

