The Philadelphia Eagles made history this season when they played the Green Bay Packers in the NFL's first game in Brazil. They may play overseas again in 2026 - but fan response has not been wholly positive.

On Saturday, The Herald Sun reported that the reigning NFC champions and the Los Angeles Rams had been tabbed to play Australia's first-ever NFL game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2026 season:

Not everyone has been enthused at the idea:

"Beyond stupid and unfair."

More of the disappointment can be seen below:

"Damn they’ve gotta travel again," one rued.

"So ridiculous. The Eagles just went to (expletive) brasil!!!" another raged.

"Why not two better teams?????" another demanded.

Should this plan go ahead, it will represent a homecoming for offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, who was born in the Sydney suburb of Bankstown. Having begun his sports career in rugby league, he began transitioning to gridiron football in February 2018 and was drafted by the Eagles in the seventh round of the Draft two months later.

A brief recap of every international game that the Eagles have played so far

The first overseas game that the Eagles played was on October 28, 2018 at Wembley Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The defending Super Bowl champions had entered that game coming off a rough 3-4 stretch that included two home losses. There was also a quarterback controversy ongoing, as reigning Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles had started the first two games but deferred to Carson Wentz, who was coming off an ACL injury, beginning in Week 3.

Needing to gain some momentum ahead of the bye week, the Eagles got a much-needed 24-18 win, with Wentz throwing for three touchdowns - two of them to tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. Jaguars counterpart Blake Bortles himself threw a score to Dede Westbrook, while Josh Lambo hit six field goals.

The next time the Eagles were outside America, it would be the Sao Paulo game against the Packers, which they won 34-29. It was the team debut of Saquon Barkley, whose 109-yard, two-TD performance on the ground marked the beginning of a monstrous dominance that would see him become the newest member of the 2,000-yard club.

