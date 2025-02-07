Eli Manning will have to wait another year.

The 2025 class of Pro Football Hall of Fame was announced on Thursday. Unlike previous years, there were just four players inducted, as they were the only ones who crossed the 80% threshold to have their inductions approved by the league. Manning was not among the four players voted to enter the hall.

The inductions were given as follows:

Antonio Gates, a former tight end for the Los Angeles Chargers;

Eric Allen, a former cornerback for the Las Vegas Raiders, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New Orleans Saints;

Jared Allen, a former edge rusher for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers

Sterling Sharpe, a former wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers

NFL fans were extremely mad to see Eli, a two-time Super Bowl champion, left out of the Hall of Fame in his first ballot appearance:

"Eli might be the only quarterback who’s not given credit for his rings, even though they only happened because of him. He should 100% be a first ballot", argued one fan.

"Eli was a better quarterback than Troy Aikman", another pointed out.

"Eli Manning not getting into the Hall of Fame is an abomination. 2 Super Bowls and beating the best team ever in the biggest possible moment. That alone warrants acceptance", a third one wrote.

Numbers and accolades of Eli Manning's NFL career

The younger of the Mannings is known for winning two Super Bowls in his career, in 2007 and 2011. Both wins were against the New England Patriots, but the first one is extremely famous. The Patriots were still undefeated at Super Bowl XLII at the time of the game, and the Giants' upset ended their hopes of a perfect season.

Eli was the MVP in both Super Bowls. He was also a four-time Pro Bowl and his #10 jersey is retired by the New York Giants. He threw 366 touchdowns, 244 interceptions and completed 60.3% of his passing attempts throughout his career, which spanned from 2004 to 2019.

He started 210 straight seasons from his rookie season to 2017, when he was benched by Geno Smith for one game.

