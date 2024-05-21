Antonio Brown has seemingly gone from one of the NFL's most prolific wide receivers in the 2010s to being bankrupt.

On Monday, the former Pittsburgh Steeler announced via his CTESPN X.com account that he was filing for bankruptcy. He has not played a game since 2021, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ditched him after he left the field halfway through a game against the New York Jets:

Some fans immediately mocked him for this:

A few fans also wondered how Brown planned to pay his bills.

"Knowing AB he’ll find a ridiculous(ly entertaining) way to sustain himself," one fan said.

"Time for a gofundme," another predicted.

"Bankruptcy ain't something to be proud of AB," another warned.

The latest on Antonio Brown

These days, Antonio Brown is still very active on social media, usually under the CTESPN account. However, one thing is certain: he will never play football again.

As April ended, he announced that he was retiring for the second time, with the Las Vegas Raiders - who, during their final offseason in Oakland, cut him after he was involved in multiple controversies following his arrival via trade. Then, just over a week after that, came two podcast-related developments, one day after the other.

First, on May 6, Brown launched the CTESPN Podcast. The first episode featured Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who among other topics, discussed how a trip to Barcelona for the Junior Olympics influenced his football mindset:

The next day, he visited Jason Whitlock's Fearless podcast for a special interview. One of the topics presented to "AB" was why he left the Steelers while still in his prime. Brown responded that the team would not have won a Super Bowl with its roster construction at the time:

“We’re not going to do anything great. How we going to do anything great? ...We play football to be champions and to change the life of your family. I wanted to be a champion, so I’m not trying to leave the team because of the money.”

Two weeks after that, Brown filed for bankruptcy, despite having turned what many considered a meme into a brand.