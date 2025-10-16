  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Terry McLaurin must be going on IR”: NFL fans react as ex-Titans 1st round pick Treylon Burks signs with Commanders

“Terry McLaurin must be going on IR”: NFL fans react as ex-Titans 1st round pick Treylon Burks signs with Commanders

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 16, 2025 23:11 GMT
Is Treylon Burks
Is Treylon Burks' signing a response to Terry McLaurin's injury? - via Getty/CMS

Treylon Burks, widely considered one of the biggest NFL draft busts of the 2020s, may be getting a second chance.

Ad

On Thursday, the former Tennessee Titans wide receiver was reported to have signed with the Washington Commanders' practice squad after also having visited the Denver Broncos. It comes in the wake of unsettling injury updates on Terry McLaurin (quad) and Deebo Samuel (heel/foot), neither of whom was present in that day's practice:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

There were mixed reactions to this:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad
"He is gonna ball out and be our version of AJ Brown," one compared.
"Oh its become dire in washington," another shuddered.
"Wish the Bills would have signed him," another rued.

Recapping Treylon Burks' Titans stint

It was just three and a half years that Treylon Burks was thought of as a premier prospect.

Coming off being a stud for the Arkansas Razorbacks with 1,104 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns in his junior campaign, he was drafted 18th overall by the Titans in 2022. Notably, the pick that was used on him was part of the franchise's compensation for trading All-Pro/Pro Bowler AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles - a move that would soon prove disastrous.

Ad

Four weeks into his rookie season, he suffered turf toe and went to IR for a while. His first touchdown as a pro came in the strangest of ways - against the Cincinnati Bengals, Derrick Henry broke free after receiving a pass from Ryan Tannehill.

Just as he was about to reach the end zone, then-rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt punched the ball out of him. However, Burks, who had been following the play, threw himself onto it:

Ad
Ad

He would finish the year with 33 receptions for 444 yards and a touchdown.

In 2023, the Titans hired a new general manager in Ran Carthon, having fired Jon Robinson during the 2022 season after his aforementioned trade of Brown culminated in a 10-35 rout at the Eagles. Burks was thought to be a key component in a potential rebuild under him, but things never panned out the way they had hoped.

While practicing with the Minnesota Vikings during the preseason, he landed on his knee and was found to have sprained his LCL. It would affect his performance - just 16 catches for 221 yards. Another knee injury sank his performance even further in 2024, and he was denied his fifth-year option in May, then waived this month.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications