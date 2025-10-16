“Terry McLaurin must be going on IR”: NFL fans react as ex-Titans 1st round pick Treylon Burks signs with Commanders

Treylon Burks, widely considered one of the biggest NFL draft busts of the 2020s, may be getting a second chance.On Thursday, the former Tennessee Titans wide receiver was reported to have signed with the Washington Commanders' practice squad after also having visited the Denver Broncos. It comes in the wake of unsettling injury updates on Terry McLaurin (quad) and Deebo Samuel (heel/foot), neither of whom was present in that day's practice:Ian Rapoport @RapSheetLINKSources: Former #Titans first-round WR Treylon Burks is expected to sign with the #Commanders practice squad, with an elevation likely coming quickly. Burks had visited Washington and the #Broncos. A low-risk, high-reward addition, Burks played in a similar offense in college.There were mixed reactions to this:Hineycoin @hineycoinLINK@RapSheet @TomPelissero Wow! Terry must be going on IREaston Freeze @eastonfreezeLINKTime for the inexplicable Burks career breakout arc to begin. Rooting for him, but oh how painful it would be.Eddy Del Negro @EDtoooFLATTLINKWon’t be surprised if he pops up on IR too&quot;He is gonna ball out and be our version of AJ Brown,&quot; one compared.&quot;Oh its become dire in washington,&quot; another shuddered.&quot;Wish the Bills would have signed him,&quot; another rued.Recapping Treylon Burks' Titans stintIt was just three and a half years that Treylon Burks was thought of as a premier prospect.Coming off being a stud for the Arkansas Razorbacks with 1,104 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns in his junior campaign, he was drafted 18th overall by the Titans in 2022. Notably, the pick that was used on him was part of the franchise's compensation for trading All-Pro/Pro Bowler AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles - a move that would soon prove disastrous.Four weeks into his rookie season, he suffered turf toe and went to IR for a while. His first touchdown as a pro came in the strangest of ways - against the Cincinnati Bengals, Derrick Henry broke free after receiving a pass from Ryan Tannehill.Just as he was about to reach the end zone, then-rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt punched the ball out of him. However, Burks, who had been following the play, threw himself onto it:He would finish the year with 33 receptions for 444 yards and a touchdown.In 2023, the Titans hired a new general manager in Ran Carthon, having fired Jon Robinson during the 2022 season after his aforementioned trade of Brown culminated in a 10-35 rout at the Eagles. Burks was thought to be a key component in a potential rebuild under him, but things never panned out the way they had hoped.While practicing with the Minnesota Vikings during the preseason, he landed on his knee and was found to have sprained his LCL. It would affect his performance - just 16 catches for 221 yards. Another knee injury sank his performance even further in 2024, and he was denied his fifth-year option in May, then waived this month.