Jason and Travis Kelce have parlayed their success from the football field to the “New Heights” podcast. Aside from getting a glimpse into their family life and playing careers, their popularity landed them non-football guests, like actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Following their episode with the seven-time Mr. Olympia winner, the Kelce brothers will go back to their alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, for a live show. However, their guest in Nippert Stadium on Apr. 11 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time shocked football fans.

On the official New Heights account on X (formerly Twitter), they revealed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will join them at the Bearcats’ home field.

The surprise pairing of Burrow and Travis Kelce had one fan commenting:

“Chiefs in shambles already dude”

Another NFL follower reacted:

“This will be good”

Here’s what other fans say about Burrow appearing on Jason and Travis Kelce’s podcast.

“You are going to break records.”

“Really cool for Travis to invite his father onto the show 🔥”

“Bring the Lombardi trophies so he can take his picture with them”

Since Jason Kelce is two years older, he walked on as a running back for the Bearcats in 2006. He switched to fullback before becoming an offensive lineman. Two years later, Travis Kelce suited up for the Big East squad.

The center ended his college football career in 2010, while the tight end left college in 2012. They return to the field that made them household names in football for this live episode of “New Heights.”

“they should make him read the mean tweets from Bengals fans about Trav”

“THIS IS WHAT THE PEOPLE WANT”

“I will be disappointed if Travis doesn’t call @PatrickMahomes during this conversation.”

The episode with Joe Burrow is shaping up to be interesting. Aside from the Kelce Brothers’ natural chemistry, their intriguing conversations helped them get nominated for Best Sports Podcast in the 2024 iHeart Podcast Awards. However, the honor went to Club Shay Shay, hosted by Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe.

Jason and Travis Kelce could not care less because they won the Best Overall Ensemble and Podcast of the Year, beating other popular shows like “On Purpose with Jay Shetty,” “Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus,” and “SmartLess.”

“The fact that Joey Burrow is willing to get on the podcast live shows it’s all love, man, but on that field, you got no friends except your teammates. ❤️💛”

“Don’t forget to ask him how Burrowhead is doing?”

“Is the Cincy mayor coming? 😂”

It’s interesting to hear what Joe Burrow will say because the Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs established a rivalry since 2021. He won his first two games against Patrick Mahomes, including the 2021 AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. That victory gave rise to the infamous moniker “Burrowhead.”

The Bengals’ dominance over the Chiefs continued during the 2022 regular season, giving Burrow three victories against Mahomes and Travis Kelce. However, the Chiefs bounced back in the AFC Championship Game, beating Burrow and the Bengals.

While the Bengals lost to the Chiefs last season at Arrowhead, Jake Browning played behind center for Cincinnati due to Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury on his throwing hand.

No love lost between Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow

Although they are rivals on the football field, Kelce and Burrow are on good terms beyond the gridiron.

It’s just Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval, who Travis Kelce had beef with after the former joined in the trash talk by proclaiming Jan. 29, 2023, the date of their AFC title game rematch, as “They Gotta Play Us Day.”

Likewise, Burrow praised Mahomes when asked about the league’s best quarterback in a Jun. 2023 interview.

“I don’t think there’s any debate, it’s Pat (Mahomes). It’ll be him until someone knocks him off the mountain.”