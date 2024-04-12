Pro Football Hall of Famer OJ Simpson passed away on April 10, 2024, at age 76 after battling prostate cancer. His family confirmed the news through his account on X (formerly Twitter). While he does have a tainted legacy, the family that survived him still deserves respect during this mournful time.

However, controversial sports media personality Jason Whitlock did not read the script. The former FOX Sports and ESPN host tweeted:

“If OJ knew he was dying of cancer, he should've provoked a violent conflict with the police and forced them to shoot him. Barack would say he could've been my son, Biden would release a proclamation calling it A Day of OJ Visibility, and Al Sharpton would perform the eulogy.”

One NFL fan who did not like his post commented:

“What type of stupid ass sh*t is this?”

Another X/Twitter user said:

“Somehow, @WhitlockJason is now living well below sea level.”

Whitlock’s take on OJ Simpson’s death brought out more reactions.

“This has to be the stupidest post in history of Twitter. That is a lot of stupid,” another commenter said.

“You’re such a weirdo and I hate that you even have a platform,” said another.

“Between social media and snacks, Jason Whitlock really has self-control issues,” one person posted.

Whitlock has had his fair share of feuds with athletes and sports show hosts, most notable of which is his beef with “Straight Shooter” author and “First Take” host Stephen A. Smith. But despite his past transgressions, this comment by Whitlock on OJ Simpson’s death is uncalled for.

The most talked about among his legal troubles is the so-called “Trial of the Century,” wherein he was acquitted of the double murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman.

In a related civil case, OJ Simpson was found liable for their deaths and ordered to pay $33.5 million in compensatory and punitive damages to the families of Goldman and Brown Simpson.

“Ni**a just made up an entire scenario to race bait lmfaooooo, f**k off man,” one X/Twitter user furiously commented.

“this is a broken man who no longer feels shame,” another one said.

“Here's the thing OJ isn’t an innocent man.... But what the f*** are you even talking about? Are you having a complex partial seizure?” a football fan posted.

Aside from this absurd take on OJ Simpson’s passing, Jason Whitlock has compared Black Lives Matter to the Ku Klux Klan, questioned if Michelle Obama was transgender, and expressed his dissent for the 19th Amendment, which prohibits US states from denying a citizen’s voting right on the basis of gender.

How good was OJ Simpson, the football player?

His bronze bust in Canton, Ohio, is a testament to his dominance as a National Football League running back. He had five Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro selections in 11 seasons with the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers.

He won the 1973 Most Valuable Player award after rushing for 2,003 yards and 12 touchdowns, even though the NFL season was just 14 games long. However, his life after football overshadowed his achievements on the gridiron.