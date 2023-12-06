The New York Jets are again going with quarterback Zach Wilson as their starter. This is just the latest move by the team in this tumultuous season, which started with veteran Aaron Rodgers' injury.

From being a team with the highest expectations of a Lombardi Trophy heading into Week 1, the Jets are struggling to find consistency in the offense.

On Wednesday afternoon, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that Zach Wilson will resume the starting role again this week. The news comes just days after a report from The Athletic stated that the 24-year-old quarterback was hesitant to retain his starting job after the struggles he has faced.

Fans on social media had some strong opinions on the New York Jets decision surrounding their quarterback.

Last week, it was stated that despite Aaron Rodgers' return to practice, he will only take the field again if the team is in playoff contention.

A loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday made that all but a reality, and the 40-year-old's return this season is now unlikely. Tim Boyle was tabbed the starter on Sunday, and he completed 14 of 25 passes for 148 yards and one interception.

In the week prior, he completed 27 of 38 passes for 179 yards, throwing two interceptions and one touchdown. He was also sacked seven times. Trevor Siemian also played in Week 13, completing 5/13 with 66 yards.

Fans believe that the Jets are pressing Wilson to play when he may not feel comfortable. Others stated that the team could not possibly expect a better outcome this time.

Below are some of the comments on X (formerly Twitter) about the recent Zach Wilson news.

What did Aaron Rodgers say about the Zach Wilson rumors?

On Monday, The Athletic reported that the New York Jets coaching staff approached quarterback Zach Wilson about starting again. The report went on to say that the third-year quarterback was hesitant to start again after being benched before Week 11.

On Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" and called the report false.

“When you use sources and whether intentional or unintentional try to assassinate someone’s character like that report does for Zach, I have a hard time with that," Rodgers said. "You’re basically saying that this kid is quitting on the team and doesn’t want to play and is giving the middle finger to the organization.”

