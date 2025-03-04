The New York Jets officially released Davante Adams on Tuesday. The move has been speculated since new Jets coach Aaron Glenn was hired and was expected to build his roster. Adams' release also comes a few weeks after the team announced its intentions to part ways with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Fans on X shared their thoughts on Adams' next destination.

Some speculated that Rodgers and Adams could reunite once again. The former Green Bay Packers teammates, who reunited with the New York Jets last season, could be headed down a similar path. One fan predicted that the New York Giants could be their landing spot. Another said Adams could join the San Francisco 49ers after they traded Deebo Samuel.

"Future Giant with Rodgers," one fan tweeted.

"Davante will be a 49ers bookmark it," another fan wrote.

Some fans believe a reunion with the Packers could also be in the cards for Adams, while others sense the wide receiver may be past his prime at this point in his career.

"Big name but living on reputation at this point," one fan wrote.

"Wow…First Rodgers and now Devante are both gone. Like they always say NFL stands for “Not For Long” lol," a fan said.

"Back to the Pack he goes," one fan commented.

Other fans noted that the Jets lost a third-round draft pick for a player they essentially had for just 11 games. The news of Adams' release comes just days after New York reportedly listened to calls about a trade. Some have speculated that no trade offers were good enough or that teams were just awaiting his release to prevent losing draft stock in exchange for him.

"Imagine losing a third round pick and gaining dead cap for a player that barely played for you," one fan tweeted.

"Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are going to be special for the Steelers," a fan wrote.

"Must've been a big trade market," another fan wrote.

Jets will save $29.9 million in salary cap space by releasing Davante Adams

The New York Jets' decision to release Davante Adams has financial gain for the team. As the organization looks to revamp the roster in free agency and the draft, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Jets will save $29.2 million in salary cap space.

After getting traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders in March 2022, the WR signed a five-year contract extension worth $141.25 million, including $65.67 million guaranteed. Since that has already been paid out, the Jets won't owe him additional money.

