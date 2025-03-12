Joey Bosa signed with the Buffalo Bills after his release by the Los Angeles Chargers. A defensive stalwart for much of his career, he is another attempt by the AFC East franchise to tighten up their defense so that Josh Allen and the offense can get them to the Super Bowl. Their failure to stop Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship game, which the Eagles did marvelously in the title game two weeks later, explains this decision.

Ad

However, Joey Bosa is already 29 years old and has had his share of injuries. Therefore, fans are not convinced that he is the answer. They think he is a vanity signing and unlikely to change the Bill's fortunes. They took to X/Twitter to rationalize their decision and here are some of the reactions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The responses centered on his injury history and most people raised that as a concern rather than his ability. Here are some more posts from the social media platform.

"Enjoy the 3 healthy games you get out of him" - said one.

"Cut Von miller to sign Joey bosa. I love when teams just do the same thing expecting a different result" - added another.

Ad

"Cut Von Miller for Joey Bosa. Chicken sandwich or sandwich with chicken?" - noted a third.

Joey Bosa compared relentlessly to Von Miller as Bills sign former after cutting latter

Most people who criticized this move felt that it did not fundamentally change anything about the Bills because they got an aging pass rusher in Joey Bosa instead of cutting Von Miller. Both were top five picks in their respective drafts and have won multiple Pro Bowls. The former Chargers star will be 30 before this league season begins, and the former Broncos and Rams Super Bowl winner was also in his thirties when he was signed.

Ad

Perhaps, what might worry Buffalo supporters the most is that Von Miller, whom they cut, had six sacks in the regular season last year, while Joey Bosa only had five. That is despite the former Los Angeles player taking more snaps than his compatriot.

Expand Tweet

One excuse for that might be that he was playing through niggling injuries. But that feeds into the narrative even more because that is what fans on social media are complaining about. Ultimately, it will be up to Joey Bosa to prove his worth on the field when the season commences and if he can contribute to the Bills winning a Super Bowl, one assumes he will leave Buffalo a legend whenever he does.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.