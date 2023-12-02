Joe Flacco will be the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback in their Week 13 road game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. It will be his first game this season and his latest since Week 18 of the 2022 season while still with the New York Jets.

Flacco will be the third Browns’ starting quarterback this season after Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and PJ Walker. The veteran play-caller’s presence excites some fans as they fight for a postseason berth.

Browns fans comment on Joe Flacco as a Week 13 starter

It will be the second AFC North team Joe Flacco will play for. The Baltimore Ravens selected him in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft and eventually helped the team win Super Bowl XLVII. Flacco won MVP honors in that game after finishing with 22 completions for 287 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Ten years after that game, he will suit up for the Cleveland Browns, and this fan couldn’t contain his excitement in response to Adam Schefter’s tweet.

For context, “Joe Cool” has been used as a moniker for San Francisco 49ers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana. It has also been used for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Meanwhile, this football fan reacted:

“Best deep ball ever. This gonna be fun”

Here are other reactions to Joe Flacco getting the nod as starting quarterback in Week 13.

Flacco had 18 completions for 149 yards in his last NFL game. He hasn’t played or even been in practice for ten months. He played against the Browns last season, finishing with 26 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-30 Jets victory.

Rust will be a factor as he gets accustomed to the NFL’s pace again. Aside from the Browns, the Jets, and the Ravens, Flacco has also suited up for the Denver Broncos and the Philadelphia Eagles. This season, the Browns signed him to their practice squad on November 20, and will be their starter 12 days later.

Joe Flacco will get help from a terrific Browns defense

While Flacco will play with talented offensive studs like Amari Cooper, Jerome Ford, and David Njoku, their defense can keep the Rams’ offense grounded. They allow the fewest total yards (247.9) and passing yards (142) per game through Week 12.

Myles Garrett has been an unstoppable force all season, with 13 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three passes defended. He’s also getting help from Ogbo Okoronkwo (3.5 sacks) and Dalvin Tomlinson (3 sacks). Jordan Elliott, Za’Darius Smith, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah have 2.5 sacks each.

Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. have been excellent in pass defense, with Ward having ten deflections and Emerson Jr. with six. Their performance will help Joe Flacco and the Browns offense score enough points to secure their eighth victory in 12 games.