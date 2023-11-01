Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins' season ended this past week as he suffered a torn Achilles vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.

Following the season-ending injury, Cousins had surgery on his Achilles and posted an update on social media, saying the surgery was successful.

Here's Cousins' post on X that he shared earlier today:

"Surgery was a success! Grateful for your prayers, Dr. Coetzee’s abilities, and our medical team. I would appreciate continued prayers! One day at a time…"

NFL fans react to Kirk Cousins providing an update on his post-Achilles injury surgery

NFL fans bombarded Cousins' page with heartwarming messages post the update, wishing him a speedy recovery. While he is set to become a free agent next season, many Vikings fans think he will be back next season and expressed how they can't wait to see him return to the field next year.

Here's how fans on social media reacted:

Aaron Rodgers reached out to Kirk Cousins and gave him advice following his Achilles tear.

Kirk Cousins during Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Cousins isn't the only quarterback to have suffered a brutal Achilles injury this season. New York Jets quarterback Rodgers tore his Achilles in the Jets season opener.

Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday and told McAfee that he reached out to Cousins and gave him some advice following the injury.

"I have a lot of respect for him and just got to talk to him -- hopefully, encourage him a little. It sucks. It definitely sucks. He was playing really, really well... So, I'm disappointed for him with that injury but passed on all the information I could and let him know what's been working for me," said Rodgers.

Like Rodgers, Cousins will have a long road to recovery, and what makes his situaton more interesting is he will be a free-agent next off-season.

Cousins has been with the Vikings for the last six seasons and, at age 35, is coming back from a torn Achilles. The team may decide to go in a different direction at the position.

