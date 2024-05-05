Micah Parsons is celebrating the invocation of his fifth-year option in an Oriental way.

Shortly after visiting the Great Wall of China, the Dallas Cowboys linebacker went to Tokyo, Japan. One of the things he did there was visit a sumo stable (also called a heya). and tussle with a rikishi (term for a sumo wrestler):

Fans could not help but marvel at this endeavor:

There were even those who thought that the sumo wrestler and/or his peers would be great offensive linemen:

"We need to international player pathway some of these sumo wrestlers," one commented.

“Breaking news: Giants sign Sumo Wrestler to play right tackle”, another joked.

"Damm can the @Giants sign some of these sumos for the offensive line … maybe Daniel Jones will be a stud," yet another begged.

Parsons soon reacted to the experience on social media:

Micah Parsons' friendship with CJ Stroud, explained

Also featured in the video is Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud. He and Micah Parsons, who are hosting the 2024 Asia Tour that looks to inspire non-Americans to take up gridiron football via camps, also threw the ceremonial first pitch for a Yomiuri Giants (Japanese professional baseball team) game.

This is not the first time they have been together, however. Back in February, the two met in an episode of the latter's podcast The Edge, where they discussed many things, including their fantasy rosters. Shortly after, they played in the NBA All-Star Game. Then they hosted Bleacher Report's coverage of Round 1 of the last week's NFL Draft.

More recently, House of Highlights shared a clip of the two bantering about how they would perform if they became basketball players. In it, Parsons claims that he will average 20, which Stroud dismisses, before saying:

"I always say I would be lucky to hit a three or two."

Parsons then chimes in:

"And he calls himself a 'shooter?'"

Stroud responds:

"He's a Cowboy. He's naturally delusional."

The two will face each other for the first time in the upcoming season when the Texans visit the Cowboys in an intrastate clash of divisional winners. The exact date of that game will be announced soon.