After a disappointing 2024 campaign, where they finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins are keen on bouncing back next season and potentially embarking on a deep playoff run. The offense, which had been exceptional in coach Mike McDaniel's first two years, slumped last year. They averaged only 20.3 points per game, which ranked 22nd in the league.

The Dolphins' passing game was underwhelming in 2024 as they averaged only 219.8 yards per game. While the low number can be attributed to Tua Tagovailoa missing six games, the quarterback's passing stats also dipped slightly. To address the issues, Miami has hired former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik as a passing game coordinator.

Fans had mixed reactions to the Dolphins hiring the 37-year-old. Some are willing to wait and see how it plays out:

Others weren't as thrilled after watching the Texans' offense struggle last year under Slowik's tutelage:

"Jaylen Waddle I’ll pray for your legs brother," quipped @BookerSaveMe, a reference to wide receiver Tank Dell's leg injuries over the last two seasons.

"Hopefully there won't be two Dolphins WRs running routes that find both guys being within 2 feet of each other when the ball gets there. Kind of a Slowik Special play design, not fun," wrote @HoustonBig3, another reference to Tank's season-ending freak injury.

"Bring in the guy that tried cussing out Stroud. Keep him away from Tua," posted @LostHebrew_Dre.

Why did the Texans fire Bobby Slowik?

Bobby Slowik was among the most coveted head coach prospects in the 2024 offseason after a stellar 2023. Under his tutelage, the Texans' offense went from averaging only 17 points per game in 2022, the second-fewest in the league, to 22 in his first year with the franchise, despite working with a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud.

He stayed with Houston despite interest from other teams, but it proved to be an error. Stroud and the Texans' offense took a step back last season. Their average passing yards per game dropped from 243.6 in 2023 to 212.2 in 2024.

The steep drop-off prompted the team to move on from Slowik. He now has the opportunity to rebuild his stock in Miami with a talented unit and showcase that his unit's underwhelming performance in 2024 was due to injuries to key players like Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs and not his coaching.

