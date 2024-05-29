  • NFL
  • NFL fans react to Nico Collins landing $72.75 million extension with Texans: "Massive overpay," "Well deserved"

NFL fans react to Nico Collins landing $72.75 million extension with Texans: "Massive overpay," "Well deserved"

By Henrique Bulio
Modified May 29, 2024 01:11 GMT
Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Nico Collins earned a new paycheck

The Houston Texans are really building their offense around C. J. Stroud. After trading for Stefon Diggs in March, the Texans decided to give Collins a new contract after the wide receiver had the best year of his career in 2023, solidifying himself as a trustworthy option and blossoming into a superstar in the league.

Collins' new deal is worth $72 million through three years for a $24 million average per year, and it can escalate to $75 million through incentives. He amassed 1297 yards and eight touchdowns in the 2023 season, helping Stroud with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

NFL fans had mixed opinions on Collins' extension. Some called the numbers exaggerated and said that he was overpaid, while others shared the view that he deserved a massive pay raise after his excellent 2023 season.

"That's a lot of money, but Nico Collins is a good player!", said a fan
"Great contract for the Texans, me thinks" another one thought
"This is why the market is so high. One above-average season and he gets 24 mil a year" was another opinion
"He should be thanking Stroud for making his career", other noted.

With a wide receiver group composed of Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, Noah Brown, Tank Dell and Dalton Schultz as the tight end, one has every reason to believe that C. J. Stroud has the perfect pieces for an MVP run.

How far can the Texans go in 2024?

The sky is the limit for DeMeco Ryans' team. Houston was expected to be one of the worst teams in the league during the 2023 season, but on the back of a fantastic rookie season for C. J. Stroud, they not only were able to make the playoffs. They also won the division and won a postseason game, before ultimately losing out to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Expectations are going to be even higher now. While they didn't have a first-round pick available, they were able to get some good values in the 2024 draft – but more importantly, they bolstered their wide receiver group even more with the addition of Stefon Diggs via a trade with the Buffalo Bills.

