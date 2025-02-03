"Pete Carroll cooking" "Another 5-12 season" - NFL fans react as Raiders hire Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders have made their first significant move of the Pete Carroll-John Spytek era, and it has drawn mixed reactions. On Sunday, it was reported that they had hired Chip Kelly as their new offensive coordinator, joining holdovers Patrick Graham (defense) and Tom McMahon (special teams).

Reception, however, was mixed:

More of the divisiveness can be seen below:

"He was terrible on the eagles with Vick. Bad hire," one admonished.

"Bro is horrible at coaching in the NFL," another jeered.

Kelly is coming off helping Ohio State win the national title against Notre Dame late last month. In the NFL, he has had head coaching stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

Jordan Schultz explains why Raiders are turning to Chip Kelly as OC

In related news, Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz discussed the rationale behind the Raiders' Chip Kelly hire:

"Chip Kelly’s return to the NFL signifies what many executives feel will become a new trend: College coaches going to the pros. The collegiate game has, in many respects, become a farm system. NIL means programs are being run more and more like NFL franchises — and teams are taking notice."

College coaches turning around NFL programs is nothing new. Pete Carroll himself was coming off a stellar stint at USC before joining the Seattle Seahawks and turning them into a Super Bowl champion.

Jim Harbaugh joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 coming off of reviving the Stanford program. He turned that team's fortunes almost immediately, going to the NFC Championship Game in his debut and the Super Bowl in Year 2.

The trend seemed to die down after the likes of Kelly, Urban Meyer and Matt Rhule failed to take the transition to the pros well. However, Harbaugh's success in revitalizing the Los Angeles Chargers has seemingly sparked a new wave of college-to-pro hires.

For instance, the Cincinnati Bengals hired Al Golden, formerly of Notre Dame, as their new defensive coordinator. Now, Carroll hopes that Kelly will turn out well in his second NFL stint and succeed in revitalizing an offense that was dead last on the ground.

