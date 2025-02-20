There were doubts about whether quarterback Matthew Stafford would continue playing in 2025 following an underwhelming season, which ended in the Divisional Round of the playoffs after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Just days after the disappointing defeat, the veteran confirmed he intends to return next season, but it's not the update the team hoped for.

The Rams are reportedly keen on moving on from Stafford, as his decision to continue playing is a hindrance to their plans for the 2025 season and beyond. They are looking for a trade partner to move the 37-year-old and, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, are expecting a first-round pick in return for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Fans on social media were perplexed about LA expecting a first-round pick for a 37-year-old quarterback coming off an underwhelming season. They argued that the Rams need to set realistic expectations:

"First rd is kinda steep. Especially when everyone knows they are going to cut him," claimed @AOAJordan

"No way a team gives up a 1st for a 37-year-old Stafford. He had a great NFL run and can still play but a first is too much," said @856Philly

"I get aiming high, but if a team spends a first-rounder on Stafford, they better hope they win the SB IMMEDIATELY," @MJRodnick believes.

Rams to target Aaron Rodgers to replace Matthew Stafford

If the Rams part ways with Matthew Stafford, they'll have to find a new starting quarterback in the draft or free agency. Among all the available options, Aaron Rodgers stands out as the most intriguing choice.

The New York Jets released the four-time MVP after a subpar 2024 season and it's unclear whether he wants to play in 2025. However, NFL insider Adam Schefter believes the quarterback will be open to the idea of playing in LA under head coach Sean McVay:

"Aaron Rodgers, in my mind, would be thrilled with the idea of going to Los Angeles. And the Rams could probably get him at a lower cost than it would be for Matthew Stafford. They get draft pick compensation back for Stafford. So you could see where the Rams would say, 'Is that a more desired alternative?'"

There are no concrete reports suggesting the Rams and Rodgers have a mutual interest in joining forces. However, it's an option that could work out well for both parties.

