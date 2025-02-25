Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is facing serious allegations after multiple massage therapists have accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior. The allegations first came to light in January 2025 in a report from the Baltimore Banner which quoted six massage therapists from spas in the Baltimore, Maryland area.

The National Football League is currently investigating Justin Tucker and the situation as the kicker has stated that he is innocent.

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke to reporters on Tuesday morning as part of the NFL Combine. DeCosta said that he had spoken to Tucker about the situation but that the Ravens are waiting for the NFL to finish their investigation before they make any decisions regarding his status with the team.

Fans on social media weren't pleased with Eric DeCosta's decision to take a "wait and see" approach concerning these disturbing allegations. Some of those on X believed that DeCosta's inaction showed his lack of care for the alleged victims. Another fan believed that Tucker will likely be released from the team.

Other fans weren't as shocked at the Baltimore Ravens decision to not take action yet. Some on X mentioned Ray Lewis who was tried for murder charges and Ray Rice who was tried for domestic violence. One fan believed that the Ravens would only consider retaining Justin Tucker if it didn't cause them any backlash in return.

"You guys act shocked when this is the team that had Ray Lewis."-one person on X said

"Aka we learned after the ray rice situation to wait til the league's punishment is announced to protect themselves legally."-another fan pointed out

"This is code for “we’re gonna keep him as long as we don’t face backlash”--one fan believed

Fans on social media continued to be upset with the Baltimore Ravens lack of action against Justin Tucker. Some noted the league's "zero tolerance policy" yet, Tucker is still a member of the Ravens. Another said that he should be released even before the investigation has been completed because of the seriousness of the allegations.

"This is so dumb. The fact that he’s still on the team is weird."-questioned another

"okay respectfully that is very stupid."-one person not in favor of the Ravens' decision said

"“Zero Tolerance Policy” lmao"-said another who believed action should be taken

Ravens GM calls Justin Tucker allegations 'serious, concerning'

In January six massage therapists accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of inappropriate behavior. A month later, over a dozen massage therapists have reportedly accused the Ravens kicker of wrongdoing while he was at their spas.

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters on Tuesday at the NFL Combine that he isn't taking the allegations lightly and that he has met with Tucker recently to discuss the matter, he wouldn't disclose what was said during the conversation.

“The allegations are serious, concerning. The amount of allegations are serious and concerning. I did meet with Justin. I’m going to keep those comments to myself. Personal conversations, which I think is probably the smart thing to do. But at that point, we did meet, and that’s what I’m going to say about that.”-DeCosta said

Before these allegations, Tucker was already facing an uncertain offseason. He missed a career-high eight field goals in 2024 and the Baltimore Ravens were already facing pressure to possibly replace the All-Pro kicker.

