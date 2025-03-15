Mere days after signing his new contract with the Cleveland Browns, reports are emerging that Myles Garrett is missing mandatory team activities. As per The Athletic, there have been rumors that,

“It’s well known within the Browns that Garrett is frequently late to the facility. He has skipped mandatory team activities on multiple occasions.”

Fans had a field day with such speculations rampant, with some saying that this was time for other teams to swoop in amidst the reported discontent between the player and the franchise despite his new deal. They took to X/Twitter to air their opinions. Here are some of their reactions.

Other responses were milder, with some saying Myles Garrett had earned the right to behave however he wanted because when the season begins, he brings the goods. Some even said that this rumor did not make sense because the Browns just gave him a $40 million per year contract, which made him the highest-paid non-quarterback player in the league. Here are some more posts from the social media platforms.

"who cares? browns would be nothing without him" - said one.

"He’s the best player in the world lmao they got bigger fish to fry" - added another.

"He’s still an elite player and they don’t seem to care if they are paying him 40 million a year" - noted a third.

Cowboys need a pass rusher after letting DeMarcus Lawrence leave but Myles Garrett unlikely

One fan suggested that the Cowboys should draft Myles Garrett if he does not honor his contract with the Browns. In terms of their roster requirements, one can understand why some might look at that possibility. They lost DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency to the Seahawks and they need a pass rusher.

However, Myles Garrett just signed an annual $40 million deal, and Dallas will struggle to restructure it. They also have to give Micah Parsons a contract. On offense, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb's contracts do not leave much room. They might have to address that position through the Draft. With the market now reset based on what the Browns offered Myles Garrett, it would be doubly difficult for Jerry Jones to bring the defensive star from Cleveland.

For the player, though, it remains to be seen what happens. Based on his new deal, he is set to suit up with the Browns. However, in the winter, he brought up a trade request wanting to go to a team that can win the Super Bowl immediately. So, he might yet up at a different place once he winds down his career.

