Quarterback Russell Wilson confirmed his intention to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback shared the news by posting on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

“Year 13. Grateful. @Steelers”

He included a video scored with Styx’s “Renegade” featuring Steelers fans waving the Terrible Towel.

While terms of his contract remain unknown, he will likely sign for the $1.65 million veteran minimum because he will get $39 million from the Denver Broncos this season.

Releasing Wilson also leaves Denver with an $85 million cap space, which they will distribute over two seasons after assigning the veteran quarterback as a post-June 1 designation.

Russell Wilson and the Steelers can make their agreement official when the 2024 league year starts on March 13, 4 p.m. Eastern Time. But the announcement had football fans discussing the move, with Hammer Betting Network Rob Pizzola tweeting:

“First losing season under Tomlin incoming.”

Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season since taking over the Pittsburgh Steelers from Bill Cowher in 2007. His run includes three 8-8 finishes, 11 playoff appearances, and a Super Bowl title.

Meanwhile, another NFL follower commented:

“He not built for afc north football”

Here are other reactions to Russell Wilson joining the Steelers.

The Steelers will sign Russell Wilson despite having Kenny Pickett under contract until 2025. During their July training camp, those two quarterbacks will compete for the starting role. Meanwhile, Wilson’s arrival might lead to Mason Rudolph’s departure, given that he’s a free agent.

But regardless of his spot on the depth chart, Wilson gets an opportunity to play with young and talented skill position players like running backs Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris. Pittsburgh has a receiving unit led by George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, Calvin Austin III, and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

The Russell Wilson effect will linger in Denver until 2025

With the Broncos parting ways with the one-time Super Bowl champion, Wilson won’t play a single snap under the five-year, $242.5 million contract extension he signed after getting traded from the Seattle Seahawks.

He played in 2022 and 2023 with two years left in his contract with the Seahawks. However, his guaranteed money under the massive extension tags Denver with a $35.4 million dead cap in 2024 and $49.6 in 2025.

In their efforts to free up cap space, the Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns and released All-Pro safety Justin Simmons. The Broncos also released Chris Manhertz, restructured Tim Patrick’s contract, and converted Mike McGlinchey’s 2024 base salary into a signing bonus.