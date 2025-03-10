Sam Darnold is looking for a new team in the 2025 season after the Minnesota Vikings declined to franchise-tag him, clearing the way for them to begin the JJ McCarthy era. But his latest suitors don't quite instill most fans' confidence.

Ad

On Sunday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to extend an offer to the Pro Bowl quarterback once the tampering period opens on Tuesday. Both quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, are set to hit free agency on Wednesday:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, if fans are to be asked, it could prove to be disastrous, with one tweeting:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Darnold about to fu**king die behind that OL."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others, though, sought to see the potential positives instead:

"This could be the surprise we’ve been waiting for," one salivated.

"Wouldn’t be a bad move on their part," another insisted.

"Should be telling they don't want Russ back after going to the playoffs," another posited.

Sam Darnold, who set career-highs in nearly every relevent passing category in the 2024 season, has also been linked with the Seattle Seahawks, who traded erstwhile-starter Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. Sports Illustrated's Ryan Phillips wrote:

Ad

"The Seahawks look like a near-perfect fit for Darnold. The scheme matches his abilities, and Seattle is ready to win now."

However, the organization is also set to meet with Aaron Rodgers, who will leave the New York Jets after two seasons.

Other free-agency options for Sam Darnold besides Steelers and Seahawks

Yahoo's Charles Robinson, meanwhile, sees two more options for Sam Darnold as he enters free agency.

Ad

One is, surprisingly enough, the Vikings. One anonymous agent claimed:

“I just think Darnold’s market is a lot softer than people realize, and his best setup is going to be staying in Minnesota another year.”

Sources say that the best deal for him would be $25-30 million annually to remain in Minneapolis for one or two years. However, that will be contingent on negotiations with the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Daniel Jones failing.

Ad

A slightly more realistic option would be the New York Giants, who have been rumored to want to trade up to No. 1 overall and select Cam Ward. But they are also eyeing Rodgers and Russell Wilson after Matthew Stafford spurned them by restructuring his contract with the Los Angeles Rams:

"If the Giants can’t find a path to drafting Ward, this could be where Darnold gets the franchise QB deal that was expected over the course of last season."

The new league year begins on March 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.