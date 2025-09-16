“Gonna get that Jim Harbaugh limp” “PUP list”: NFL fans react as Sean McVay reveals tearing plantar fascia during Rams' 33-19 win over Titans

LA Rams coach Sean McVay tore his plantar fascia during his team's 33-19 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 on Sunday. It was the Rams' second win of the season after their

McVay discussed his foot injury on Monday night on his "Coach McVay Show," produced by the Rams. Fans shared some wild reactions after finding out about the McVay's injury.

"He gon get that Jim Harbaugh limp," one tweeted.

Kimchizus.exe @kimchizus_exe @RapSheet He gon get that Jim Harbaugh limp

"This is why I don’t coach," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"My guy going so hard he got hurt on the sidelines," one wrote.

"Tough win for the Rams, but McVay himself picked up a painful injury in the process," another added.

"Dude out there working. lol. That is rough," a user tweeted.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was the star of the show against the Titans. He completed 23 of 33 passes for 298 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Rams running backs Puka Nakua and Blake Corum rushed for a touchdown each.

However, some Rams fans will be hoping that McVay recovers soon from his foot injury so he can be on the sidelines for his team.

Sean McVay's LA Rams will square off against Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 of 2025 season

NFL: Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay - Source: Imagn

Sean McVay's Rams will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 of the 2025 season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Eagles began their season with a win over the Dallas Cowboys. Philly then took down the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in Week 2.

The Rams have looked sharp with their offense this season. However, the Eagles, who are the reigning Super Bowl champions, are one of the most balanced teams in the league.

It will be interesting to see if the Rams can snap the Eagles' winning streak.

