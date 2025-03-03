The LA Rams are reportedly looking to trade Cooper Kupp. The wide receiver shared the news in February that the team informed him of the possible move.

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Rams coach Sean McVay was asked if there would be any chance the team could retain Kupp. McVay insinuated that a door could still be open for him to return.

"I would never speak in absolutes," McVay said

Fans on social media shared their thoughts about McVay's comments and Kupp's status. Some said that McVay is known for not being forward with the everyday workings of his team.

"Dude is the master of not saying anything," a fan wrote.

"Stafford gotta stick up for his boy," another fan wrote.

Others recognized a trend with McVay. One said that he made a similar comment before Jared Goff was traded to the Detroit Lions. Another mentioned that it was a "double negative" because he said "never" and "absolute" in the same thought.

"Last time he said something like that about Goff he was packing his bags to Detroit a week later,"one fan commented.

"Everyone commenting don't realize the double negative. He said he'd "never" speak in "absolutes". Isn't never an absolute?" another fan commented.

"McVay keeps the door open for possibilities," one fan said.

Some suggested the Rams retain Kupp and add another weapon to the offense, which could make them a contender in the NFC next season. Another joked that McVay's comments sounded like a "Star Wars" reference.

"Bring the band back together, add an explosive WR3 and don’t talk to me until the NFC Championship Game," one fan wrote.

"THIS GUY WATCHED REVENGE OF THE SITH," a fan said.

"Say “welcome back” and move on like it didn’t happen. Kupp stays brother," another fan wrote.

Sean McVay revealed thought process behind Cooper Kupp decision

Sean McVay spoke about the LA Rams' decision to move on from wide receiver Cooper Kupp. He said that the organization felt that it was the best direction moving forward. McVay added that deciding what to do is similar to putting together a puzzle.

"We just felt like that was the best direction for our football team," McVay said on Monday, via the LA Daily News. "In terms of putting together the whole puzzle. There's obviously a lot of layers to that."

Since Kupp announced that he was on the move this offseason, the LA Rams decided to offer Matthew Stafford a contract extension.

