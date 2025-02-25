Russell Wilson and Justin Fields got opportunities to establish themselves as the Pittsburgh Steelers' franchise quarterback last season. Neither made a clear case for the team to move forward and be committed to them as the team's leader at quarterback.

Ad

Both quarterbacks are set to become free agents at the start of free agency, which begins in a few weeks.

According to Steelers general manager Omar Khan, the team intends to get a deal done with either Fields or Wilson before the start of free agency. On Tuesday, ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported that Khan "believes both QBs are interested in returning."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Steelers fans weren't the most thrilled to learn about this news. Many fans want the team to go in a different direction at quarterback and don't want the team to bring back either Fields or Wilson.

"Another year of mediocrity," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"IF THE STEELERS RE-SIGN RUSS, I WILL LAUGH SO HARD," a fan replied.

"Just the fact they considering Wilson. It’s over for the Steelers organization if they couldn’t get it done with the 4killerbees. Steelers might just not ever win another Super Bowl for a very very very long time," a fan replied.

Ad

While some fans wanted the team to move on from both quarterbacks, there was overwhelming support for the team to bring back Justin Fields over Russell Wilson.

Some fans think that the Steelers are leveraging Fields by showing they could bring back Wilson, while other fans simply want Fields back.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Give Fields the reins as officially QB1 for a year and not the messaging him about like last year," a fan replied.

"They're going to always give this answer so as to not tip off any negotiating leverage. Fields is obviously more advantageous from a financial, morale, and potential standpoint but he has to play it down the middle," a fan replied.

Ad

"Fields. Just give Fields the job as QB1. Far more upside to him than Russ," a fan wrote.

Justin Fields vs Russell Wilson: Who's the better option at QB for the Steelers?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

As mentioned above, neither Justin Fields nor Russell Wilson stood out last season to the point where the Pittsburgh Steelers were confident about naming either the starting QB for the following season.

Ad

Here are their stats from last season.

Wilson's 2024-25 stats were: 2,482 passing yards, 63.7% pass completion, 16 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 43 carries, 155 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He started 11 games, going 6-5.

Fields' stats were 1,106 passing yards, 65.8% pass completion, five passing touchdowns, one interception, 62 carries, 289 yards and five rushing touchdowns. He started six games, going 4-2.

Fields started the season for the Steelers as Wilson was hurt at the beginning of the year. The team turned to Wilson once he was healthy enough to play. Both quarterbacks won for Pittsburgh, but the Steelers reached an end-of-season slump.

Ad

While Wilson is more experienced and has won a Super Bowl, Fields is younger and has more upside, being the younger quarterback.

What do you think the Steelers will do at the QB position?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.