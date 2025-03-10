Four days after DK Metcalf requested a trade, the Seattle Seahawks adhered to his wishes and dealt him to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a fifth-round in the 2025 NFL draft. After landing the wide receiver, the Steelers also handed him a five-year, $150 million contract extension, tying his long-term future to the franchise.

NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport broke the news of the Metcalf move on Sunday.

The move came out of the blue and left fans on social media stunned. Some weren't as impressed as they believe that having two combustible personalities in George Pickens and Metcalf in the same room is a recipe for disaster:

"Most problematic WR room ever." - Said @loebsleads

"Why is Tomlin addicted to diva receivers?" - Asked @ReelDJ14

"DK Metcalf and George Pickens are gonna burn Pittsburgh to the ground when they don’t get enough targets Week 1" - Quipped @BostonConnr

However, others lauded Pittsburgh for landing one of the most physically dominant wide receivers in the league:

"Damn!! Pickens and DK should make a damn good combo" - Said Crash3021

"Big time for the Steelers grabbing a weapon alongside Pickens. Looks like Seattle is entereing a rebuild here too" - Thought @EKlambara

"Steelers get their WR1!!! Dang this day keeps getting crazier" - @SquiddyNFT

In 15 games for the Seahawks last season, Metcalf had 66 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns, the lowest total in his six-year NFL career.

Steelers' QB Plans: Landing DK Metcalf could be sign of things to come

The Steelers' top priority this offseason was signing a quarterback or two. The team currently has only Skylar Thompson on its books, who was the fourth option last season behind Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Kyle Allen.

The trio is scheduled to test free agency, and Pittsburgh is reportedly interested in re-signing Wilson or Fields to be the team's starting quarterback next season. While there were conflicting reports about whom the team preferred, trading for DK Metcalf is seemingly a hint at which way they are leaning.

The wide receiver and Wilson spent three seasons as teammates in Seattle and had terrific chemistry. They combined for 204 passes, 2,973 yards, and 26 touchdowns during their time together. The duo was one of the most dangerous combos in the league, and the Steelers could reunite them next season.

While there are no guarantees that Wilson will re-sign with the team, he has been vocal about his desire to stay in Pittsburgh after enjoying a bounce-back season with the franchise in 2024 following a difficult two-year stint with the Denver Broncos. Metcalf's arrival will only heighten the veteran's desire to remain with the Steelers in 2025.

It remains to be seen which quarterback the franchise opts to hand a new deal to, but all signs point to Wilson being their choice, at least for another year.

