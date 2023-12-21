Taylor Swift has become a common fixture at NFL games, always there to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Of course, Swift's presence at the VIP box in stadiums has fans and trolls ready to comment on her every move.

Last week at the Chiefs Week 15 game against the New England Patriots, Swift went viral for handing out $100 bills to people at the stadium. Furthermore, fans even saw Swift's father Scott handing out her birthday cake to those in other suites.

A few fans, however, ended up trolling the singer on Twitter:

"Just a hundreds? Ugh how stingy," one fan wrote in a seemingly sarcastic comment.

A few users, of course, were just unhappy with the coverage Swift was receiving online:

"Do you need to post everything? I'm not reading this."

Swifties, on their end, were ready to praise Taylor Swift, happy about her generous nature.

Swifties were also hyped over Scott Swift, who didn't hold back while sharing his daughter's birthday cake. Many referred to them as 'angels' and 'wholesome', enjoying the comfortable vibe they shared with everyone.

Taylor Swift might have a special gameday tradition for Travis Kelce

Along with her larger than life presence at the Chiefs games, Taylor Swift might have also started a gameday tradition for Travis Kelce.

Appearing on Tobin and Leroy on Tuesday, retired NFL star Bernie Kosar shared that Swift had gotten Travis Kelce homemade cinnamon rolls as a pregame snack.

“Taylor comes in by herself, she’s so cool. She brings… she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal," Kosar said.

Additionally, Donna Kelce revealed how she makes cinnamon rolls for the family on Christmas as a tradition. Considering the Kelce family's history, Swift's homemade meal is also a nostalgic nod to Kelce's childhood.

“I bake cinnamon rolls. They’re always my favorite, my go-to,” Donna told Us Weekly, explaining that she “can only do it a couple times a year” because it’s “so sugary.”

Donna and Swift have also been seen hanging out together at games, spending some time together in the VIP box. Kelce and Swift both seem to have met their respective parents, carefully navigating their private lives in the public eye.