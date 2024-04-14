The NFL offseason often sees players trying to get new contracts and for Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, he is no exception. Entering the last year of his rookie contract, Higgins is seeking a lucrative deal. However, with the Bengals dragging their feet, the receiver handed in a trade request.

But now, he seems to have backflipped on that idea, stating at his youth football camp that he "anticipates" being a Bengal in 2024. Fans haven't taken too kindly to Higgins' change of heart, with one posting on X stating that he folded in contract negotiations.

"Bro folded."

Other fans had different thoughts on Higgins' comments about his current situation.

"That's what they all say," one posted.

"Yea he definitely wants to get traded," another wrote.

"One potential last ride," a fan posted.

Other fans have a feeling that Higgins will eventually get traded to the New England Patriots.

Nah he's a Patriot by the end of the draft," a fan wrote.

"Sounds like he's a Patriot," another fan posted.

"He wants to play with Josh Allen," one fan wrote.

So it appears that fans are divided on exactly what will transpire between Higgins and the Bengals over the next couple of weeks.

Could Tee Higgins sign with the Bengals?

Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals

There is a chance that Higgins remains a Bengal, but it might not be at the asking price he wants. Per spotrac.com, he has a market value of $18.6m APY and considering that Ja'Marr Chase is entering year four of his deal (fifth-year option in 2025), there might not be enough funds to get both signed.

It is unknown if the Bengals want to sort out Chase's future before they look at Higgins, but Chase would clearly take precedence over getting a deal for Tee Higgins done.

In his four seasons, Tee Higgins has two 1,000+ receiving yard efforts and while he had a down year last season (656 yards, 5 TDs), he only played 12 games, so there is scope for improvement.

It remains to be seen exactly what will transpire between Tee Higgins and the Bengals. Despite initially requesting a trade, his recent statement about seeing his future in Cincinnati indicates that this contract battle is far from settled.