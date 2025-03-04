Travis Hunter has the most interesting storyline of the 2025 NFL Draft. The superstar prospect from Colorado played two positions (cornerback and wide receiver) during his college football career, and he has been adamant about his desire to remain a two-way player in the NFL.

Hunter is a rare player, and as such, his situation is also rare. There's no way to hide his desire to play both positions as a pro, and that's something that NFL teams will factor into his scouting. During the combine, it was revealed that his reports were mixed on his best position.

The NFL created a specific game for him, asking a few questions that he could answer as a defensive back or as a wide receiver. NFL fans who watched the video noted that most of the answers gravitated to the defensive side of the ball, and reacted accordingly on Twitter:

"He definitely sees himself more as a DB than a WR", said one fan.

"Bro is dying to just be a DB. Unfortunately, the top-end DBs are getting paid pennies compared to the guys they have to cover", a second fan noted.

"Playing two positions doesn’t get him paid more, it just gets you used more, then your career is half as long as it could be, making him half the money he could make", a third fan criticized.

Travis Hunter's college story was always tied to Deion Sanders

The two-way star was responsible for one of the biggest shocks of the decade, when he flipped his recruitment from powerhouse Florida State to play for Jackson State in the FCS, technically the second division of college football. The reason? Deion Sanders.

Deion, who moved to Jackson State in 2021, coached Hunter for two years before being hired by Colorado, then at the FBS (first division). His pupil followed suit, playing two more seasons under Sanders' leadership in Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders, who played as a cornerback in the NFL, was a Super Bowl winner and also won the Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award in 1994. It's easy to understand why Hunter turned into a great prospect in the position - and even more.

