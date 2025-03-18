Travis Kelce will play out his contract in 2025; and with that decision now firmly out of his mind, he is using his free time to spend time with Taylor Swift. Some fans are surprisingly appreciative of what they have been doing recently.

On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his pop superstar girlfriend were seen arriving at Brookfield Place near the World Trade Center in New York City for an intimate dinner at the steakhouse Del Frisco's Grille:

And there was much positivity for the couple after some weeks out of the spotlight:

More of it can be seen below:

"Hope Taylor and Travis remain together," one prayed.

"Love how she’s always outdaddy-ing him," another gushed.

"I think they have been engaged for quite awhile and possibly even married at this point," another opined.

This dinner date marks the couple's second appearance since Super Bowl LIX, after a sighting in Park City, Utah (host of the Sundance Film Festival) just under a week ago.

Vince Gill sees no issue in Taylor Swift attending Travis Kelce's games

As previously mentioned before, the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship has seen its fair share of supporters and detractors. Vince Gill considers himself part of the former camp.

The pop superstar's presence at the Kansas City Chiefs' games has caused quite the uproar from some fans who claim that it is distracting from the actual on-field play, but the country singer refuted those notions in an interview with the Oklahoma Hall of Fame late last month:

"She's awesome... I've always been crazy about her, and I just laugh when everybody gets so uptight when she goes to football games."

He continued:

"I said, 'Hell, they don't cut away to her as much as they do Jerry Jones at the Dallas Cowboys games — what's the big deal?' Somebody said they figured it out on one of the games, ands he was only on camera the entire game for 44 seconds — in a three-and-a-half hour ballgame. You're uptight about that? Really? You know, I don't get it."

The couple was also a hot topic at Monday's iHeart Radio Music Awards despite not being physically present, winning Favorite Surprise Guest for Travis Kelce's cameo at Swift's Eras Tour concert in London last June.

