The Minnesota Vikings are still trying to pick up the pieces after quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered an Achilles injury last week against the Green Bay Packers. With Cousins ruled out for the rest of the season, it is a tough blow for a team seemingly starting to get things going.

Losing Cousins this year, who is not only the leader of the locker room but also in the last year of his contract, is a double blow.

Vikings players are showing just how much Cousins means to them and the organization with what they were wearing pre-game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Vikings players show support for Kirk Cousins

Losing such a valuable piece of your organization for the season isn't ideal, and while Cousins will no doubt be disappointed as he can't play this season, his future is in doubt as he is in the last year of his contract.

But Vikings players like Justin Jefferson were seen wearing "Kirk Cousins" t-shirts pre-game, and one fan loved it.

"That’s love right there," wrote the user.

Other fans gave their thoughts on the players showing their support for Cousins.

As expected, fans loved the t-shirt that Jefferson and others were wearing to show their support for Cousins.

What's next for Kirk Cousins following his Achilles injury?

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

One of the biggest questions to be answered over the next six months is what exactly Cousins will do moving forward.

With his injury likely keeping him out of the start of next season, the list of potential suitors could change.

So would the Vikings want to negotiate a new contract with the veteran, given he will be coming off such a bad injury? Given how well-liked he is inside the locker room, the front office could entertain the thought.

In the meantime, Joshua Dobbs was signed to steer the ship for the season. Additionally, Jefferson's future is also up in the air, and fans feel that Cousins and Jefferson's futures are tied.

What happens with the pair remains to be seen, but as of now, Cousins has the full support of the locker room.